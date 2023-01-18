 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
ncaa hq building
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million
ncaa hq building
NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Holley: Cowboys will beat 49ers

January 18, 2023 03:31 PM
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill preview the Cowboys' upcoming playoff matchup against the 49ers and debate whether or not Dallas can pull off the upset.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
3:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
6:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
7:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_scoot_230623.jpg
4:35
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wemby_230623.jpg
8:47
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_helinfullv2_230622.jpg
9:10
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_goodmanfull_230622.jpg
9:25
Should NBA question Miller’s basketball IQ?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_smartkptrade_230622.jpg
10:47
Porzingis helps BOS; How will Smart fit in MEM?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_paulpooletrade_230622v2.jpg
8:14
Report: Warriors trade for CP3, send Poole to WAS
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_porzinigis_v3_230621.jpg
6:35
Is Porzingis the right fit in Boston?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230621.jpg
6:01
Miller picks Paul George as his G.O.A.T.
Now Playing