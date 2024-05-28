Watch Now
Pacers 'lost their minds' down the stretch
Michael Holley and Michael Smith recap the Indiana Pacers' exit from the playoffs after the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 sweep to advance to the NBA Finals.
Is Irving, Doncic the best backcourt duo ever?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate over Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic being called the most talented backcourt duo in NBA history during the Western Conference Finals.
Celebrating ‘one-of-a-kind’ Walton’s life
Michael Holley and Michael Smith pay their respects to the late Bill Walton, who passed away at the age of 71 following his fight against cancer.
Irving ‘the best offensive player I’ve ever seen’
Michael Smith sends Michael Holley into a frenzy as he makes the case for Kyrie Irving as the best offensive basketball player he's ever seen play in the NBA.
Can the Timberwolves force a Game 5 vs. Mavericks?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith preview Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and debate over Minnesota's chances to avoid the sweep against the Dallas Mavericks.
Celtics both ‘fortunate’ and ‘good’ in Finals run
Michael Smith and Michael Holley give the Boston Celtics their flowers despite an easier path to the NBA Finals in the injury-riddled Eastern Conference.
Smith ‘happy to wrong’ about Brown’s development
Michael Smith puts all his cards on the table and explains to Michael Holley how he was too quick to close the book on Jaylen Brown's development and maturation into a star for the Boston Celtics.
Holiday, White are ‘everything’ the Celtics need
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the impact Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have both made on the Boston Celtics after sweeping the Indiana Pacers during their run to the NBA Finals.
Mavs’ improved defense will be pivotal vs. Wolves
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the way for Dallas, but the Mavericks' defense could be what propels them past the Timberwolves as they chase an NBA Finals berth.
Did Nuggets choke or run out of gas vs. Wolves?
BFA debates if the Nuggets ran into exhaustion in their series against the Timberwolves, or if Nikola Jokic & Co. choked away a chance at advancing.
Holley: BOS will beat IND in five, win NBA Finals
Michael Smith and Vinnie Goodwill believe Indiana has a "coaching edge" vs. Boston, while Michael Holley sees a title in the Celtics' future as the "best team in basketball."
Timberwolves’ talent masks their inexperience
Fueled by Anthony Edwards and a strong supporting cast, Minnesota is using its collective talent to overcome a lack of playoff experience as it prepares for the Western Conference Finals.
Pacers upset Knicks, can challenge Celtics in ECF
After the Indiana Pacers upset the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, Michael Smith and Michael Holley think Tyrese Haliburton and co. can challenge -- even beat -- the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.