Is Neal wrong for lashing out at fans?
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to Evan Neal coming after Giants' fans after they booed him on Monday night and who is in the wrong in this exchange.
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
Michael Holley can't hide his dismay after hearing Deion Sanders thinking the media attending a press conference is showing love and support.
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about Marshawn Lynch saying he wasn't close with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, and how those relationships devolved.
Could Bears swap Justin Fields for Caleb Williams?
Connor Rogers, Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson discuss whether or not the Bears should move on from Justin Fields after this season and draft Caleb Williams if they have the top pick.
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears try to get their first victory of the season against the Washington Commanders.
Lauren Holiday’s perspective is needed after trade
Jrue Holiday may have had the politically correct answer after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks, but his wife, Lauren Holiday, had a more personal response, which Michael Holley says is necessary.
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and Mike Jones of The Athletic discuss the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, in which Dak Prescott and co. can quiet the noise with a win.
Eagles or 49ers the best team in the NFC?
Michael Holley, Ashley Nicole Moss and The Athletic's Mike Jones debate over the best team in the NFC, between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers -- and how the Dallas Cowboys can reenter the conversation.
Davis’ warning to Nuggets doesn’t pack much punch
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss are puzzled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis' warning to the Denver Nuggets, which doesn't pack much of a punch given the Nuggets' easy Western Conference Finals sweep.
Rodgers’ ‘Mr. Pfizer’ quip at Kelce was childish
Ashley Nicole Moss is tired of Aaron Rodgers' nonsense after he referred to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer."
Giannis says he can’t ‘be fake’ with NBA opponents
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss react to Giannis Antetokounmpo explaining why he doesn't train with other NBA players in the summer.
76ers feud between Morey and Harden grows
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss how they're getting exhausted with all of the Philadelphia 76ers' drama as the rift between James Harden and Daryl Morey grows.