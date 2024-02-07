 Skip navigation
Super Bowl
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game
Jose Altuve
José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contract adding $125 million for 2025-29

nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections
nbc_golf_gt_hicksontiger_240207.jpg
How Tiger’s ‘competitive drive’ led him to Genesis

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brown previews 'chess match' between 49ers, Chiefs

February 7, 2024 12:37 PM
Michael Holley welcomes broadcaster James Brown to Brother From Another where the longtime sportscaster looks ahead to hosting his record-setting 12th Super Bowl and what he expects from the Chiefs and 49ers.
