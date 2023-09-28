Watch Now
Saleh, Jets in 'scary place' with Wilson as QB
Connor Rogers joins Michael Holley and Natalie to break down Robert Saleh's comments regarding Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and what the team could possibly do to turn its season around.
Where will Holiday land after being traded?
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to break down which contenders might make a trade for Jrue Holiday after he was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Evaluating Damian Lillard’s fit with the Bucks
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to analyze Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks and how defense could play a major factor in his fit with the team.
Swift reportedly set to attend KC vs. NYJ on SNF
Michael Holley and Natalie discuss the news that Taylor Swift will likely be attending the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday Night Football and what the Swift rumors mean for Travis Kelce.
Does Lillard get a ‘pass’ other players don’t?
Michael Holley and Natalie break down Damian Lillard's new ‘Farewell’ song that shades the Trail Blazers front office and discuss why Lillard receives less criticism than other star players.
Was A’ja Wilson ‘snubbed’ in the WNBA MVP race?
Natalie joins Brother From Another to explain why she believes Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was 'snubbed' and should have won WNBA MVP in 2023.
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
Natalie joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Damian Lillard reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks and why Lillard has new expectations after the blockbuster move.
Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Semifinals prediction
Reeta Hubbard and Natalie make their predictions for the WNBA Playoff series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, dicsussing how the two teams match up the series tied at 1-1.
Broncos are a ‘laughing stock’ under Sean Payton
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Robert Mays analyze Sean Payton's difficult start with the Denver Broncos and attempt to pinpoint what exactly is going wrong with the team through three games.
Fields, Bears are in a ‘state of discomfort’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss what's going wrong with the Chicago Bears and if the team will move on from quarterback Justin Fields in the near future.
Sirianni says the Eagles are not a ‘final product’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's comments on the team and why the team had been so successful in 2023.
Analyzing Lillard’s reported trade to the Bucks
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the outcomes of the reported trade that will send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and how the move could impact Lillard, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.