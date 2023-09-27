Watch Now
Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Semifinals prediction
Reeta Hubbard and Natalie make their predictions for the WNBA Playoff series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, dicsussing how the two teams match up the series tied at 1-1.
Was A’ja Wilson ‘snubbed’ in the WNBA MVP race?
Natalie joins Brother From Another to explain why she believes Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was 'snubbed' and should have won WNBA MVP in 2023.
Lillard no longer has ‘excuses’ after Bucks trade
Natalie joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Damian Lillard reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks and why Lillard has new expectations after the blockbuster move.
Broncos are a ‘laughing stock’ under Sean Payton
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Robert Mays analyze Sean Payton's difficult start with the Denver Broncos and attempt to pinpoint what exactly is going wrong with the team through three games.
Fields, Bears are in a ‘state of discomfort’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss what's going wrong with the Chicago Bears and if the team will move on from quarterback Justin Fields in the near future.
Sirianni says the Eagles are not a ‘final product’
Robert Mays joins Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard to discuss Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni's comments on the team and why the team had been so successful in 2023.
Analyzing Lillard’s reported trade to the Bucks
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the outcomes of the reported trade that will send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and how the move could impact Lillard, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
What could Bucks trade mean for Lillard’s legacy?
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard break down what Damian Lillard's reported trade to the Milwaukee Bucks could mean for the seven-time All-Star's legacy.
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Jason Johnson analyze Colorado's recent loss to Oregon and why Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing more criticism from the media than most teams do.
Hurts: Eagles will ‘continue to build’
Michael Holley and Mike Hill react to Jalen Hurts saying the Philadelphia Eagles will 'continue to do' what they've been doing throughout their 3-0 start to the season.
Raptors emerge as potential Lillard trade target
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down rumors speculating that the Toronto Raptors could be a suitor for a potential Damian Lillard trade.
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
Michael Holley and Mike Hill are joined by Jason Johnson to discuss the Denver Broncos' 0-3 start and if quarterback Russell Wilson is to blame for the team's struggles.
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears and what romance rumors between her and Travis Kelce could mean for the two-time Super Bowl Champion.