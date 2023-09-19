 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Nico Collins Alpha Receiver
AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Goodyear debuting new right-side tires during Cup playoff race at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
nbc_bfa_sanderscol_230919.jpg
Are Deion Sanders and Colorado being overhyped?
nbc_bfa_pantherssaints_230919.jpg
Is Bryce Young too small to play in the NFL?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

american_european_flags_1920.jpg
Rex & Lav: A cup-le of huge weeks underway
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Nico Collins Alpha Receiver
AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Goodyear debuting new right-side tires during Cup playoff race at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
nbc_bfa_sanderscol_230919.jpg
Are Deion Sanders and Colorado being overhyped?
nbc_bfa_pantherssaints_230919.jpg
Is Bryce Young too small to play in the NFL?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mel Tucker responds to MSU's intent to fire him

September 19, 2023 04:02 PM
Mike Hill and Dawn Montgomery join Brother From Another to discuss Michigan State intending to fire Mel Tucker amid a sexual misconduct case and Tucker's response to the situation.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_seanpayton_230919.jpg
3:35
Payton criticizes Wilson after Broncos’ loss
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sanderscol_230919.jpg
12:32
Are Deion Sanders and Colorado being overhyped?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_pantherssaints_230919.jpg
6:24
Is Bryce Young too small to play in the NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_steelersbrowns_230919.jpg
16:43
Watson will ‘never be the quarterback he was’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mahomesandchiefsv2_230918.jpg
7:09
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_tua_230918.jpg
2:11
Tua took what the Patriots defense gave him in win
Now Playing
Micah_Parsons.jpg
6:08
Are Cowboys the NFL’s best team through two weeks?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_burrowconcerns_230918.jpg
3:20
Bengals are ‘at a crossroads’ amid Burrow’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsandersv2_230918.jpg
4:59
Smith: Nobody has a brand like Sanders in Colorado
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_commanders_230918.jpg
2:59
Belief in Howell, Commanders after 2-0 start?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bakermayfield_230918.jpg
5:15
Mayfield a ‘different, humble guy’ in Tampa Bay
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_0and2teams_230918.jpg
11:25
Which 0-2 team is the biggest cause for concern?
Now Playing