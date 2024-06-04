McAfee's Clark comments show privilege

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Thunder Valley 2022 Dylan Ferrandis
2024 Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley by the numbers: Jett Lawrence trails Chase Sexton by nearly one moto
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cyc_CritduDauphineSt3_210601.jpg
How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Highlights, race times, stages, and more
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannehit_240604.jpg
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240604.jpg
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Thunder Valley 2022 Dylan Ferrandis
2024 Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley by the numbers: Jett Lawrence trails Chase Sexton by nearly one moto
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cyc_CritduDauphineSt3_210601.jpg
How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Highlights, race times, stages, and more
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannehit_240604.jpg
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240604.jpg
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McAfee's Clark comments show privilege

June 4, 2024 11:35 AM
Brother From Another analyzes Pat McAfee's comments about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, discussing why they were completely inappropriate and show privilege.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_chicagotribune_240604.jpg
6:32
Clark ‘flopped’ on Carter foul
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_clarkjealousy_240604.jpg
16:34
Natalie: Caitlin Clark didn’t save the WNBA
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mavsboston_240604.jpg
17:47
Storylines abound in NBA Finals matchup
Now Playing
isiahsteph.jpg
6:03
Pistons among best backcourt duo in NBA history
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_twolvesmavsrecapv2_240529.jpg
12:36
Mavericks ‘left the door open’ for Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mavsurgency_240529.jpg
8:21
Mavericks lacked urgency vs. Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_twolvesfouls_240529.jpg
11:09
NBA officiating owes teams, fans clarification
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lukaandkyrie_240528.jpg
26:16
Is Irving, Doncic the best backcourt duo ever?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_billwalton_240528.jpg
9:52
Celebrating ‘one-of-a-kind’ Walton’s life
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kyrieirving_240528.jpg
8:53
Irving ‘the best offensive player I’ve ever seen’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_timberwolves_240528.jpg
13:09
Can the Timberwolves force a Game 5 vs. Mavericks?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_pacerscollapse_240528.jpg
18:19
Pacers ‘lost their minds’ down the stretch
Now Playing