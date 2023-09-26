Watch Now
Raptors emerge as potential Lillard trade target
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down rumors speculating that the Toronto Raptors could be a suitor for a potential Damian Lillard trade.
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Jason Johnson analyze Colorado's recent loss to Oregon and why Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are facing more criticism from the media than most teams do.
Hurts: Eagles will ‘continue to build’
Michael Holley and Mike Hill react to Jalen Hurts saying the Philadelphia Eagles will 'continue to do' what they've been doing throughout their 3-0 start to the season.
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
Michael Holley and Mike Hill are joined by Jason Johnson to discuss the Denver Broncos' 0-3 start and if quarterback Russell Wilson is to blame for the team's struggles.
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors
Michael Holley and Mike Hill break down Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears and what romance rumors between her and Travis Kelce could mean for the two-time Super Bowl Champion.
Saleh will ‘lose his job’ if he plays Wilson more
Michael Holley and Mike Hill discuss Joe Namath's recent comments about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and how head coach Robert Saleh must approach the situation throughout the remainder of the season.
Smith: Don’t see it working in Chicago for Fields
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson continued to struggle in Chicago and New York, respectively, in Week 3. Michael Smith doesn't see either situation getting much better anytime soon.
Cowboys’ upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as well as Dak Prescott's postgame comments about the media's sky-high expectations.
Internet breaks as Swift visits Arrowhead, Kelce
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the news that broke the internet on Sunday when pop megastar Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce's Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Usher is great fit for Super Bowl halftime show
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the announcement that Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, arguing that the R&B star is a great fit.
Smith: Payton, Broncos had blowout coming
Michael Holley and Michael Smith say Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos had Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins coming, a little bit of "karma" after Payton criticized Nathaniel Hackett's coaching in Denver.
Blowout loss exposes target on Deion’s, CU’s back
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Deion Sanders and Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon, inevitable given the target on the Buffaloes' back -- but they argue it's still early in Coach Prime and CU's ascension.