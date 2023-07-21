 Skip navigation
Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with "heart on her sleeve"
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: 'Isn't it ironic?'

Top Clips

nbc_smx_washougal450_230722.jpg
Highlights: J. Lawrence wins 450 at Washougal
nbc_smx_washougal250_230722.jpg
Highlights: Deegan wins 250 at Washougal
nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton's loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Revisiting Curry's incredible career arc

July 21, 2023 04:27 PM
Natalie and Zena look ahead to Steph Curry's much-anticipated documentary and discuss his journey from Davidson to NBA superstardom.
nbc_bfa_wnba_230721.jpg
7:38
Aces could get even better after impressive start
nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
2:59
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_230721.jpg
8:33
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
nbc_bfa_washcommanders_230721.jpg
11:02
Commanders' culture shift post-sale, Snyder's exit
nbc_bfa_saquon_230721.jpg
12:34
Trotter: 'I don't see' Saquon sitting out in 2023
nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
4:45
LSU's Reese 'doing it all' with NIL initiatives
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230719.jpg
7:10
Camaraderie, star power displayed at WNBA All-Star
nbc_bfa_stephcurrygolfing_230719__400351.jpg
17:51
Curry making an impact on Black golfers
nbc_bfa_draymondcomments_230719.jpg
22:04
Green needs to move on from 'tired' Poole argument
nbc_bfa_nflrbmarket_230717.jpg
4:08
Hubbard: Devaluation of RB position 'unfair'
nbc_bfa_embiid_230717.jpg
4:56
Michael: Embiid's comment 'raised eyebrows'
nbc_bfa_currygolf_230717.jpg
4:42
Curry, Tiger best Black community golf ambassador?
