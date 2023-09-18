Watch Now
Smith: Nobody has a brand like Sanders in Colorado
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the significance behind Deion Sanders' brand in Colorado and why "everybody wants a piece" of what he has built in the short-term.
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to discuss the outlook for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes restructuring his contract and the most likely WR to step up
Tua took what the Patriots defense gave him in win
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to recap Tua Tagovailoa's performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football and what impressed them the most from the win.
Are Cowboys the NFL’s best team through two weeks?
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to break down the Dallas Cowboys' impressive start to the year and if they are the best team in the NFL through two weeks.
Bengals are ‘at a crossroads’ amid Burrow’s injury
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another discuss their levels of concern for Joe Burrow and why the Bengals are "at a crossroads" amid his calf injury.
Belief in Howell, Commanders after 2-0 start?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss why the Washington Commanders are their favorite 2-0 story to begin the 2023 NFL season.
Mayfield a ‘different, humble guy’ in Tampa Bay
Off to the best start of his NFL career, Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss why Baker Mayfield's revival and his development as a "different, humble guy" in Tampa Bay.
Which 0-2 team is the biggest cause for concern?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate which teams off to an 0-2 are the biggest cause for concern, highlighted by the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals.
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby analyze the first two games of the WNBA Playoffs and discuss the league’s tight MVP race between Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby also call out the Vikings fans who sent Alexander Mattison racist DMs after their game against the Eagles.
Eagles hammer Vikings with run game
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on the Eagles’ victory over the Vikings, Jalen Hurts’ big game and more.
Teams must punish players for domestic violence
Chris Williamson joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby to talk about the domestic violence allegations against Kevin Porter Jr. and why leagues and teams need to enforce greater consequences for such actions.