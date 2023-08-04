Watch Now
Was the 2023 Pro Football HOF class disappointing?
Mike Jones of The Athletic joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to break down the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and the players he feels should have made it into the hall this year.
Lloyd critical of USWNT’s World Cup performance
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss Carli Lloyd's "critical" remarks on the USWNT and explain why she should refrain from commenting on a team that has a different identity from when Lloyd last played.
Magic donate to campaign of DeSantis
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the Orlando Magic making a donation to the campaign of Ron DeSantis and what makes the organization's decision "hypocritical."
Ware’s national anthem performance ‘wasn’t great’
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to discuss DeMarcus Ware's national anthem performance at the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Ignoring Diggins-Smith’s comments is ‘problematic’
Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury have a complicated history, and Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson explain how the Mercury organization has done wrong by one of their star players in the wake of her pregnancy.
Taurasi adds ‘shine’ to WNBA in 10,000-point game
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson reflect on Diana Taurasi's storied WNBA career in the wake of her becoming the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, cementing herself in a "class of her own."
Barber’s thirst to play led to football revolution
Ronde Barber talks with Tony Dungy and Chris Simms about how his desperation for playing time led to major changes in how football defense is called to this day.
Hamlin’s return both admirable and nerve-racking
Reeta, Michael and Jim Trotter of The Athletic discuss Damar Hamlin's return to the Buffalo Bills, which brings about both admiration for his recovery and nervousness after he nearly lost his life on-field in January.
Can running backs ever regain leverage in NFL?
With Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the Indianapolis Colts after failing to secure a new contract, Michael, Reeta and Jim Trotter analyze whether NFL running backs can ever reclaim their diminishing leverage.
PIT’s Tomlin chasing title, but not for himself
Jim Trotter of The Athletic joins Mike and Reeta to discuss his interview with and story about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who's chasing a Super Bowl title in Year 17 -- for those around him.
Was Payton out of line for public Hackett comment?
Michael and Reeta debate on Brother From Another whether Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was out of line for his harsh public comments on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, now with the New York Jets.
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
Bronny James is back home recovering from cardiac arrest and Zena Keita talks about her own experience dealing with a cardiac episode in college.