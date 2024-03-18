 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
AUTO: APR 09 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballrodonv2_240318.jpg
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_suzuki_240318.jpg
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
AUTO: APR 09 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
Concrete Bristol’s return creates questions about NASCAR’s dirt future
Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 upsets since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballrodonv2_240318.jpg
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_suzuki_240318.jpg
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What Butler story reveals about Belichick

March 18, 2024 01:46 PM
'The Dynasty' series suggests some personal tension between former Patriots CB Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick, so Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack what that interaction says about Belichick's coaching style.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_donaldretires_240318.jpg
11:15
Measuring Donald, Brady is a ‘flawed comparison’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bearsdraftoptions_240318.jpg
11:56
Williams might not be a ‘lock’ for No. 1 pick
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_fieldspotential_240318.jpg
12:15
Why Fields will be PIT starting QB by season’s end
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stateofsteelers_240318.jpg
29:17
Fields will ‘supplant’ Wilson in Steelers offense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_queentosteelersv2_240313.jpg
10:01
Steelers show urgency with offseason moves
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_offsznmoves_240313.jpg
2:41
Vikings are a good ‘landing spot’ for Darnold
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_fawinners_240313.jpg
5:09
Falcons, Texans among early free agency winners
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_henrysignstoravens_240313.jpg
6:20
Henry is the ‘perfect fit’ for the Ravens offense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowboyspatient_240313.jpg
14:48
Lack of free agent moves won’t define Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eaglesoffsznmoves_240313.jpg
11:27
Eagles are ‘offseason Super Bowl winners’ again
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brittreid_240311.jpg
7:52
‘Silence is deafening’ from Chiefs on Britt Reid
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chiefs3peat_240311.jpg
3:11
Does Jones deal solidify Chiefs’ three-peat?
Now Playing