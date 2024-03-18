Watch Now
What Butler story reveals about Belichick
'The Dynasty' series suggests some personal tension between former Patriots CB Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick, so Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack what that interaction says about Belichick's coaching style.
Measuring Donald, Brady is a 'flawed comparison'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss why players of different positions cannot be compared because Tom Brady might be the best QB of all time, but Aaron Donald's resume also can't be matched.
Williams might not be a 'lock' for No. 1 pick
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Bears' options in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a potential trade with Washington or another QB-needy team in order to acquire more "generational wealth."
Why Fields will be PIT starting QB by season's end
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss whether Pittsburgh should sit Justin Fields on the sidelines or give him the chance to compete for the starting role against Russell Wilson.
Fields will 'supplant' Wilson in Steelers offense
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss all of the changes within the Pittsburgh Steelers, including why Smith believes that Justin Fields will ultimately beat out Russell Wilson for the starting job.
Steelers show urgency with offseason moves
Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the Pittsburgh Steelers additions of Patrick Queen and Russell Wilson, discussing why it shows a sense of urgency for the franchise.
Vikings are a good 'landing spot' for Darnold
Michael Smith discusses why the Minnesota Vikings are a good landing spot for quarterback Sam Darnold, plus the Chicago Bears situation with quarterback Justin Fields.
Falcons, Texans among early free agency winners
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the early offseason moves from the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, analyzing why both clubs made major improvements heading into next season.
Henry is the 'perfect fit' for the Ravens offense
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Ravens signing running back Derrick Henry, examining why the four-time Pro Bowler is the perfect fit for Baltimore's offense.
Lack of free agent moves won't define Cowboys
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze the lack of free agent movement from the Dallas Cowboys, discussing why the biggest spenders aren't always the biggest winners.
Eagles are 'offseason Super Bowl winners' again
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offseason moves, analyzing why the 'annual offseason winners' label doesn't always translate to the following season.
'Silence is deafening' from Chiefs on Britt Reid
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack the lack of accountability from the NFL surrounding former Chiefs assistant, Britt Reid, who injured a young girl when he got into a driving accident while legally impaired.
Does Jones deal solidify Chiefs' three-peat?
In this segment of "My Bets, Your Money," Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the likelihood of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl again next season in the wake of Chris Jones' massive new contract.