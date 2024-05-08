Watch Now
WNBA has to evolve after Reese's debut debacle
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Angel Reese's WNBA debut and how the league dropped the ball with its lack of a proper broadcast.
Up Next
Doyel suspended, barred from covering Clark, Fever
Doyel suspended, barred from covering Clark, Fever
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to The Indianapolis Star suspending columnist Gregg Doyel for his actions in Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever introductory press conference.
Rice under investigation for alleged assault
Rice under investigation for alleged assault
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's latest off-field incident this offseason, where he allegedly assaulted someone at a Dallas nightclub.
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the "surprisingly hilarious" Tom Brady roast that included star attendees like Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick and more.
Why LeBron is a ‘victim of his own intelligence’
Why LeBron is a 'victim of his own intelligence'
Vincent Goodwill explains why he believes Darvin Ham was fired as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, while Michael Holley wonders about LeBron James' impact on the decision.
Can ‘culturally-relevant’ Knicks keep momentum?
Can 'culturally-relevant' Knicks keep momentum?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill preview Game 1 of of the New York-Indiana series, and debate whether the Knicks will be able to slow the game down vs. one of the strongest offensive teams in the NBA in the Pacers.
Edwards showing ‘sophistication’ in playoff run
Edwards showing 'sophistication' in playoff run
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Anthony Edwards' "adult-like" performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Denver Nuggets, and what to expect from both teams in the rest of the series.
Butler must win more to justify trash talking
Butler must win more to justify trash talking
Michael Holley explains why he believes Jimmy Butler is an "inflated player," while Vincent Goodwill thinks the Miami Heat roster needs help in order to get consistently on the winning track.
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
Coleman's personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
Michael Smith and Michael Holley can't get enough of Keon Coleman's electric persona in addition to what he will add on the field for the Buffalo Bills.
Ex-GM’s comments on Falcons were ‘inflammatory’
Ex-GM's comments on Falcons were 'inflammatory'
Michael Holley and Michael Smith dissect the fallout from the Falcons' first-round selection of Michael Penix JR. and comments from a former GM saying there was no "adult supervision" behind the pick.
Steelers smart to try Fields as kick returner?
Steelers smart to try Fields as kick returner?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether the Pittsburgh Steelers' using Justin Fields as a kick returner would be insulting or ingenious.
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Michael Holley and Michael Smith call out Patrick Beverley after the Bucks guard threw the ball at a fan near the end of Milwaukee’s elimination defeat and refused to talk to a reporter afterward.