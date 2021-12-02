Watch Now
Handicapping AFC playoff picture
Chris Simms and PointsBet's Jay Croucher break down a handful of teams in the AFC that are firmly in the playoff hunt and try to determine which ones have the best chances at clinching a spot.
Lions overcome Goff miscues to defeat the Bears
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Lions' win against the Bears, quarterback Jared Goff's turnovers and how Justin Fields looked in his return.
‘Scary’ Texans looking dangerous on offense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the Texans are 'scary' on offense and take a dive inside the numbers of the battle between a pair of 2023 first-round draft picks in Will Anderson Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr.
Give me the headlines: ‘Jersey boy’ propels Giants
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 11 of the NFL, including Jalen Ramsey showing his skills in Miami and Tommy Devito powering New York to a big win against the Commanders.
Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, and whether the Joshua Dobbs magic can continue for Minnesota.
Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about the Dolphins hosting the Raiders and whether Miami can stop the storybook start to Antonio Pierce's interim head coaching career.
Week 11 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into what'll be a physical matchup between the Steelers and Browns, given Pittsburgh is "finding the magic" and Cleveland will see what they have in Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and whether Matthew Stafford's return gives the Rams an edge.
Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the AFC East matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and why the game could have major playoff implications for the team that comes out victorious.
Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio respect the level the Buccaneers are playing at but can't see them giving the San Francisco 49ers too much trouble at Levi Stadium.
Week 11 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the NFC East battle between New York and Washington, and whether the Giants can stop the Commanders' emerging firepower on offense.
Week 11 preview: Titans vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why the Will Levis-led Tennessee Titans offense could struggle against the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.