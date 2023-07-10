Watch Now
Corpuz's future is bright following USWO title
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch discuss Allisen Corpuz's title-winning performance in the U.S. Women's Open and what it means for her career.
Up Next
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
PURE Insurance Championship First Tee Participants interview Sarah Brannigan, Cormac Smith, and Jakob Krombholz on how First Tee has impacted their lives, the skills they have learned and how it's applied in their lives.
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch are joined by Butch Harmon as he depicts what is rewarding about being a swing coach plus his journey with Rickie Fowler.
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Andy Stevenson reports from the second U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst.
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Pebble Beach par-3 course, The Hay, hosts a party celebrating USGA girls golf, complete with top-tier sushi made by 3-star chef Corey Lee.
Langer’s near ace leads Golf Channel’s top shots
Golf Channel highlights the top nine shots from the week including near aces, hole outs and chip ins.
Stephenson recaps career and cancer battle
Jan Stephenson, who is currently battling breast cancer, recaps historic U.S. Women's Open win 40 years ago plus her time at the current U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.
Stacy discusses progress of LPGA, Women’s Open
Three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Hollis Stacy discusses the adjustments she made to win her titles and how the LPGA has changed over the years.
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
Nancy Lopez joins Golf Today to reflect on being the first woman to ever play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to the 2023 U.S. Women's Open being played at the site.
Leaders of PGA Tour-PIF merger won’t be at hearing
Jay Monahan, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Greg Norman all declined to attend a Congressional hearing on July 11 to discuss the intended PGA-PIF merger.
Bradley details self-kindness needed to succeed
Former U.S. Women's Open champion Pat Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss the 2023 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, as well as her career and her nephew Keegan's success.
Stanford confident ahead of U.S. Women’s Open
Angela Stanford joins Golf Today to reflect on her Senior LPGA Championship victory and explain how that tournament helped prepare her for this week's U.S. Women's Open.