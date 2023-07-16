Watch Now
Norrman 'cannot process' capturing first PGA title
Vincent Norrman's emotional interview after winning the Barbasol Championship in an epic 6-hole playoff.
Dell: Steph’s win ‘like a three at the buzzer’
Dell Curry talks over his son’s dramatic win at the 2023 American Century Championship, comparing his win to "a three at the buzzer, but on a much harder stage."
McIlroy ‘really proud’ of Scottish Open finish
Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Genesis Scottish Open, including his tremendous birdie on the 18th to cap off a 4-under back nine. McIlroy discusses the momentum his win provides for the remainder of the season.
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
Lucas Glover details his impressive start at the 2023 Barbasol Championship and how his recent switch to a long putter has affected his game.
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Rex Hoggard reports on Rory McIlroy ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open as he looks ahead to the 2023 Open Championship.
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
USGA CEO Mike Whan speaks with Andy Stevenson from the second U.S. Adaptive Open from Pinehurst No. 6 to highlight the positive atmosphere and meaning of the event.
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss yesterday's subcommittee hearing between the PGA Tour and the PIF and what it could mean for the partnership moving forward.
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Golf Today analyzes the reaction of players such as Xander Schauffele regarding the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Players are still left with questions as Rex Hoggard captures Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Jordan Spieth's responses to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger from the Genesis Scottish Open.
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch analyze Randall Stephenson's resignation letter from PGA Tour policy board due to concerns over the PIF deal plus Jodi Balsam talks about the senate hearing between the PGA Tour and LIV.
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. Women's Open, her admiration for Allisen Corpuz's mindset coming off the win, Michelle Wie West's storied career and more.
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
PURE Insurance Championship First Tee Participants interview Sarah Brannigan, Cormac Smith, and Jakob Krombholz on how First Tee has impacted their lives, the skills they have learned and how it's applied in their lives.