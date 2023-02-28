 Skip navigation
Rahm even-keel despite hot stretch

February 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Todd Lewis catches up with world No. 1 Jon Rahm ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to talk about what he expects from Bay Hill and the confidence he feels in his game after winning three times already this year.
