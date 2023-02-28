Watch Now
Rahm even-keel despite hot stretch
Todd Lewis catches up with world No. 1 Jon Rahm ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to talk about what he expects from Bay Hill and the confidence he feels in his game after winning three times already this year.
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays
Golf Today’s Matt Adams talks about various golf footwear that could help you on the course this holiday season.
Rex and Lav: Tiger sends a clear message
Rex Hoggard & Ryan Lavner give their initial impressions from statements made by Tiger Woods in his press conference.
How Tiger can use his ‘huge voice’ in the game
Todd Lewis reacts to Tiger Woods’ press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, including how Tiger's involvement in the framework deal between the PGA Tour and LIV comes at a "critical" moment for golf.
Tiger’s return a ‘shot of adrenaline’ for golf
Brandel Chamblee reacts to Tiger Woods' comments about playing tournaments again, player empowerment on the PGA Tour and more.
Woods was surprised by LIV merger announcement
Tiger Woods gives his reaction to the June 6th announcement of the PGA Tour merging with LIV Golf. He then touches on the current negotiations which have a December 31st deadline.
Tiger: ‘Game feels rusty’ ahead of the Hero
Tiger Woods gives an update on his health ahead of the Hero World Challenge. He talks about his lead-up to the event and the current state of his game.
PGA Tour Superstore has you covered for holidays
Matt Adams shows you how the PGA Tour Superstore has everything you need to make your holiday season better.
LPGA 2023 season recap with Nichols
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to wrap up the 2023 LPGA Tour season where viewership increased and the best players in the game struggled to perform well.
Expectations for Tiger at the Hero World Challenge
Damon Hack and George Savaricas lay out what to expect from Tiger Woods, who is making his first tournament start since the 2023 Masters.