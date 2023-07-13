Watch Now
Outlining Barkley's contract negotiation options
Mike Florio unpacks where Saquon Barkley stands, given the franchise-tagged RB has until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to sign a long-term contract with the Giants, or else his only option will be a one-year deal.
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss if the Titans' training staff is to blame for the repeated injuries, Dan Snyder's contract negotiations with Josh Harris and the Bills' new roofless stadium.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and defends why Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay comes in at No. 7.
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Mike Florio ponders how Dan Snyder's likely exit as owner of the Washington Commanders could play out.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Mike Florio continues his Top 10 NFL coaches rankings with the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, who could've been higher on the list if he solved his quarterback issues.
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss whether Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson could win MVP in his career, whether Brock Purdy starts if healthy, the Arizona Cardinals' draft future and more.
Gambling could compromise agent-player relations
Mike Florio comments on a recent statement by Adam Silver in regard to insider information's effect on gambling and the roles players and agents could play.
Florio: Gruden is ‘serious’ about taking down NFL
Mike Florio unpacks recent reports alleging Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder played a role in Jon Gruden's emails being leaked and what the timeline could be for Gruden's lawsuit against the league office.
Jets named a Hard Knocks team despite reluctance
Mike Florio analyzes the New York Jets being named one of four teams who could not deny being selected as a Hard Knocks team plus what role Aaron Rodgers should play.