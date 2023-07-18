 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
How Newton persevered despite losing right arm
nbc_smith_marketforrbs_230718.jpg
Is there really a market for the free-agent RBs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
Mariners, Blue Jays Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
How Newton persevered despite losing right arm
nbc_smith_marketforrbs_230718.jpg
Is there really a market for the free-agent RBs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The bill for the Rams' Super Bowl isn't going away

July 18, 2023 01:54 PM
Mike Florio discusses the recent comments made by Colin Cowherd about Matthew Stafford and speculates why the Rams could be upset with Stafford as well as the possibility of a trade.
Up Next
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
4:13
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_staffordandrams_230718.jpg
4:15
The bill for the Rams’ Super Bowl isn’t going away
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_v2_230717.jpg
3:37
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 5 Carroll
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_franchiserbs_230717.jpg
7:33
Evaluating risk vs. reward of franchise tags
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_florioonqbseriesv2_230717.jpg
10:41
Florio’s biggest takeaways from ‘QB’ series
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230717.jpg
13:30
PFT Mailbag: Is the NFL paying the right players?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm__hopkinstitans_230717.jpg
4:37
How will Hopkins fit with Titans?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_230714.jpg
24:42
PFT Mailbag: Could Vikings trade Jefferson?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_6seanpaytonv2_230714.jpg
4:06
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gruden_230714.jpg
7:22
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Now Playing