Top News

NCAA Football: Florida at Mississippi
Florida or LSU? Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s coaching decision to be revealed after Egg Bowl
NCAA Football: Michigan at Southern California
‘On The Rise’ covers JuJu Watkins’ knee injury and the emotional fallout, family support
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Championship - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas State Wildcats
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 52, WAL 26

November 22, 2025 12:46 PM
The All Blacks secured a dominant seven-try effort against Wales despite Tom Rogers' hattrick, the first by a Welshman against New Zealand.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Dias answers right back for Man City v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251122.jpg
01:53
Barnes nets Newcastle’s opener against Man City
nbc_cfb_xfinity_imaginegreatnessv2_251122.jpg
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_pl_wolcryhl_251122.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
nbc_pl_bouvwhu_251122.jpg
08:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_slotpostgameintv_251122.jpg
03:38
Slot: Liverpool ‘struggled a lot’ against Forest
nbc_pl_brentfordbrighton_251122.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_livnf_251122.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_ful_sun_251122v2.jpg
07:51
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Sunderland Matchweek 12
oly_fswom_bradietennellfree_251122.jpg
07:10
Tennell resilient in free skate at Finlandia
nbc_pl_livboupostgame_251122.jpg
03:17
Slot has ‘worst day in charge’ at Liverpool
oly_stwrl_usmedal_251122.jpg
07:37
U.S. gets first women’s relay medal of season
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251122.jpg
01:23
Hinshelwood’s volley pushes Brighton into lead
nbc_pl_crygoal2_251122.jpg
01:20
Pino doubles Palace’s lead with rocket v. Wolves
nbc_pl_ful_goal1_251122.jpg
02:03
Jimenez fires Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251122.jpg
01:28
Unal brings Bournemouth level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251122.jpg
01:31
Gibbs-White gives Forest 3-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251122.jpg
56
Welbeck’s one-touch finish ties match v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251122.jpg
02:57
Tavernier gives Bournemouth life against West Ham
nbc_pl_crygoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Munoz puts Crystal Palace ahead off broken play
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251122.jpg
01:18
Savona powers Forest 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
oly_stw1000_usbronze_251122.jpg
06:25
Stoddard gets 1000m short track bronze in Gdansk
nbc_pl_whugoal2_251122.jpg
01:11
Wilson’s brace puts West Ham 2-0 in front
nbc_pl_brentfordgoal1V2_251122.jpg
01:35
Thiago sends Brentford in front with penalty kick
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251122.jpg
01:26
Murillo smashes Forest ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251122.jpg
01:09
Wilson drills West Ham 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth