 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale
Travelers Championship - Round One
After ‘terrible’ season so far, Rickie Fowler fires 64 at Travelers
U.S. Open - Final Round
Matthieu Pavon reveals what Bryson DeChambeau told him after he didn’t putt out

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?
nbc_pftpm_ownersqbcap_240620.jpg
NFL owners reportedly discuss a ‘QB salary cap’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale
Travelers Championship - Round One
After ‘terrible’ season so far, Rickie Fowler fires 64 at Travelers
U.S. Open - Final Round
Matthieu Pavon reveals what Bryson DeChambeau told him after he didn’t putt out

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?
nbc_pftpm_ownersqbcap_240620.jpg
NFL owners reportedly discuss a ‘QB salary cap’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith 100m back world record via underwater cam

June 20, 2024 10:14 AM
Watch Regan Smith's electrifying world record swim during the 100m backstroke final at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials from the bottom of the pool perspective.