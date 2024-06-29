Skip navigation
Italian Open’s 18th hole yields incredible backboarding birdie
Bardet: A 'dream' to wear yellow jersey in TDF
June 29, 2024 12:39 PM
French cyclist Romain Bardet reacts to his Stage 1 win in the 2024 Tour de France, calling it a "dream" to don the yellow jersey in the race, as he'll do Sunday.
