MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau, win PGA Championship
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240519.jpg
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_championshipfinalrdhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_golf_lpga_americasopenrd4hls_240519.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McLaughlin leads all-Penske front row for Indy 500

May 19, 2024 06:09 PM
Scott McLaughlin feels "a lot of pride" after winning pole position for the 108th Indianapolis 500 and leading a Team Penske sweep of the front row.