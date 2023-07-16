 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KK Smith Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_newhampshire_230715.jpg
NASCAR postpones Cup race to Monday
oly_dvwsp_-worlds_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds

Top Clips

oly_atw400_dlsilesia_230716_1920x1080_2245798467526.jpg
Kaczmarek sets PR, comes back in women’s 400m
oly_dvwsp_-worlds_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Parratto, Schnell win bronze, Women’s 10m Synchro
nbc_cyc_tdfstage15_crash_230718.jpg
Fan causes massive peloton crash in TDF Stage 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KK Smith Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_newhampshire_230715.jpg
NASCAR postpones Cup race to Monday
oly_dvwsp_-worlds_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds

Top Clips

oly_atw400_dlsilesia_230716_1920x1080_2245798467526.jpg
Kaczmarek sets PR, comes back in women’s 400m
oly_dvwsp_-worlds_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Parratto, Schnell win bronze, Women’s 10m Synchro
nbc_cyc_tdfstage15_crash_230718.jpg
Fan causes massive peloton crash in TDF Stage 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simbine takes tight men's 100m in Silesia

July 16, 2023 10:38 AM
Akani Simbine barely took the win in the men's 100m at Diamond League Silesia, which featured a photo finish between the top four.