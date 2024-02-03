 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: FEB 05 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
How to watch 2024 NASCAR Clash at the LA Coliseum
Track and Field: US Olympic Marathon Team Trials-Press Conference
2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials Results
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Fiona O’Keeffe wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in marathon debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burful_extendedhl_240203.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_newlut_240203.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_bhacpehl_240203.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: England 27, Italy 24

February 3, 2024 12:01 PM
England came back from a halftime deficit to squeak by Italy in the Guinness Six Nations.