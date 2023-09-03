 Skip navigation
Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_phil_brew_230903.jpg
Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers
nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_usateamdisc_230902.jpg
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Arteta loved Arsenal's 'determination' v. Man Utd

September 3, 2023 02:20 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw04_230903.jpg
20:14
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230903.jpg
4:54
How Rice is taking Arsenal to ‘the next level’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haagintv_230903.jpg
2:23
Ten Hag on what went wrong for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_230903.jpg
1:43
Rice emotional after game-winning goal v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230903.jpg
4:46
Lowe Down: Arsenal will win the PL before Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230903.jpg
7:12
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmuhl_230903.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalars3mu1_230903.jpg
1:50
Jesus secures three points for Arsenal v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalars2mu1_230903.jpg
1:57
Rice becomes Arsenal hero with goal v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230903.jpg
3:06
Emery: Villa ‘weren’t clinical’ against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_230903.jpg
3:11
Klopp: Villa win ‘an important sign’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hodgsonintv_230903.jpg
3:49
Hodgson: Palace ‘nowhere near’ where we want to be
Now Playing