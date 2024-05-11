Watch Now
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi gets revenge against his former team as he curls in his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to put Nottingham Forest 2-1 ahead of Chelsea at the City Ground.
Jackson heads Chelsea 3-2 in front of Forest
Reece James' cross finds a wide open Nicolas Jackson, who heads in Chelsea's go-ahead goal against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Sterling’s curler puts Chelsea level at v. Forest
Raheem Sterling gets the Blues back on level terms just minutes after being subbed on with a lovely curling effort into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2 at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 37
Brighton struck first, but Newcastle roared back to secure a point in a hard-fought draw at St. James' Park in Matchweek 37.
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Just minutes after conceding to Chelsea, Nottingham Forest is back on level terms thanks to Willy Boly's header in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Yoane Wissa came off the bench and became Brentford's hero with a 95th-minute winner against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
Oliver Glasner's hot start to life at Crystal Palace continues as his side tamed Wolves in a 3-1 win at the Molineux in Matchweek 37.
Mudryk guides Chelsea in front of Forest
Cole Palmer's picture-perfect ball finds Mykhailo Mudryk in stride, and the Ukrainian winger makes no mistake tucking away Chelsea's opener against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe and Tim Howard discuss Burnley's relegation from the Premier League in their first season back in England's top-flight division since Vincent Kompany became manager after a 2-1 loss to Tottenham.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
Luton Town's fight against relegation took a hit against the Hammers as West Ham came from behind to upend the Hatters at London Stadium in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Burnley Matchweek 37
Relive Tottenham's comeback against Burnley, where Spurs' victory sealed the Clarets' fate as Vincent Kompany's side gets officially relegated from the Premier League in Matchweek 37.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Sheffield United MWK 37
Abdoulaye Doucoure's first half goal proved to be the difference for the Toffees against Sheffield United as Everton secure three points at Goodison Park in Matchweek 37.