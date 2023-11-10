 Skip navigation
Can Chelsea kick on and pull off Man City upset?

November 10, 2023 11:19 AM
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes the state of Chelsea and Manchester City as they prepare for an intriguing battle between Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plrawtotvche_231108.jpg
8:22
PL RAW: Blues smash 9-man Spurs in MOTY contender
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw11_231108.jpg
8:57
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 11 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewvars_231107.jpg
19:29
Inside tactics & controversy in Arsenal-Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxglutvliv_231107.jpg
15:16
How Luton survived Liverpool onslaught for draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hojbjergmixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
1:26
Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_disasimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
3:55
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kulusevskimixedzoneintv_231107.JPG
3:52
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_231106.jpg
2:33
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231106.jpg
8:41
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksonhattrick_231106.jpg
1:37
Jackson’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_231106.jpg
18:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totchepostmatchanalysis_231106.jpg
2:24
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
Now Playing