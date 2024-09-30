 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/dvk951wzxmjhpu7x7dz7
UConn’s first 2025 commit is five-star guard Darius Adams
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
New York Mets Francisco Lindor
Mets reach postseason, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start
Triathlon - Olympics: Day 4
Katie Zaferes, Olympic medalist and world champion, sets triathlon retirement

Top Clips

nbc_pl_petersintv_240930.jpg
Martin ‘hurt’ by lack of effort v. Cherries
nbc_ffhh_mnfbets_240930.jpg
Eye Smith-Njigba, Pollard bets for MNF
nbc_oht_lynxsun_240930.jpg
Expect ‘gritty’ rest of series between Sun, Lynx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Southampton be able to avoid relegation?

September 30, 2024 05:06 PM
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Stephen Warnock react to Bournemouth's impressive 3-1 win over Southampton and share their thought on the Saints' level of play so far through Matchweek 6.
nbc_pl_petersintv_240930.jpg
3:39
Martin ‘hurt’ by lack of effort v. Cherries
nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
1:01
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal3_240930.jpg
1:20
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Saints
nbc_pl_bougoal2_240930.jpg
1:15
Ouattara doubles Bournemouth’s lead v. Southampton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240930.jpg
1:23
Evanilson tucks away Cherries’ opener v. Saints
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240929.jpg
2:00
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
nbc_pl_2robearle_240929.jpg
3:33
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_240929.jpg
4:17
Lowe Down: Is Palmer the best player in the PL?
nbc_pl_update_240929.jpg
17:57
PL Update: Tottenham overpower Manchester United
nbc_pl_weekendtakeaways_240929.jpg
1:56
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240929.jpg
4:41
Man United ‘lost a little bit of confidence’
nbc_pl_brunointv_240929.jpg
3:04
Man United’s Fernandes disagrees with red card
