Eriksen pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
Christian Eriksen gives Manchester United a lifeline against Nottingham Forest in the first half, reducing the Red Devils' deficit to just one goal.
Postecoglou praises Maddison’s performance
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recaps Spurs' 2-0 win over Bournemouth and explains what impressed him most about James Maddison's performance.
Schade puts Brentford in front of Crystal Palace
Kevin Schade scores his first goal for Brentford in style with a beautiful finish to give the Bees a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace.
Willy Boly heads Forest 2-0 in front of Man United
It's a shocking start at Old Trafford for Manchester United as Willy Boly heads home Nottingham Forest's second goal in the first four minutes of the match.
Awoniyi gives Forest 1-0 lead v. Manchester United
Taiwo Awoniyi scores his third goal in three games for Nottingham Forest following a lung-busting run through Manchester United's half for an early 1-0 lead.
Fulham’s Pereira capitalizes on Arsenal error
Andreas Pereira receives a gift from Bukayo Saka to give Fulham a shocking 1-0 lead right after the kickoff against Arsenal.
Maddison details ‘very easy’ transition to Spurs
James Maddison reflects on Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth and discusses his transition from Leicester City to Spurs.
Earle: ‘There’s a joy’ at Spurs under Postecoglou
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth and detail the impact Ange Postecoglou has made in such a short amount of time in charge.
Extended Highlights: Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 0
James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski provided the impact Tottenham needed to secure three points against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Kulusevski doubles Tottenham’s lead v. Bournemouth
Dejan Kulusevski scores his first goal of the Premier League season as Tottenham increases their lead over Bournemouth.
Sarr finds Maddison to give Spurs 1-0 lead
Pape Matar Sarr's through ball sets up James Maddison, who finds the back of the net to give Tottenham a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth.
PL Update: Chelsea down Luton Town
Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham recap Chelsea's dominant 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.