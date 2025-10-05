 Skip navigation
Top News

mario cristobal
Texas and Penn State fall out of AP Top 25, Miami jumps Oregon to No. 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Four
Scot Robert MacIntyre follows Ryder Cup victory with win on Old Course at Dunhill Links
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

mario cristobal
Texas and Penn State fall out of AP Top 25, Miami jumps Oregon to No. 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Four
Scot Robert MacIntyre follows Ryder Cup victory with win on Old Course at Dunhill Links
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire: Saturday MXoN success opens the way for a spectacular Sunday
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Haaland recaps Man City's win against Brentford

October 5, 2025 02:22 PM
Erling Haaland shares his thoughts on Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech.

nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
nbc_pl_angediscussion_251005.jpg
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
nbc_pl_vvdintv_251004.jpg
05:13
Van Dijk: Liverpool must overcome ‘tough moment’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool

nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
nbc_cfb_wiscoumehl_251004.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
ucla_psu.jpg
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_pg_minvden_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
nbc_cfb_tate_comp_251004.jpg
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_pennstatev2_251004.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
nbc_rtf_bamavandyv2_251004.jpg
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
nbc_nba_pg_orlvmia_251004.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
nbc_cfb_ryanday_intr_251004.jpg
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_julian_intrv_251004.jpg
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota
nbc_nba_pg_brkvjer_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets v. Hapoel Jerusalem
kuchar_penske_raw.jpg
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251004.jpg
03:40
Iamaleava, Neuheisel shine in UCLA’s win vs. PSU
nbc_rtf_cincyvirginia_251004.jpg
03:03
Cincinnati and Virginia earn impressive wins
nbc_rtf_texasunc_251004.jpg
04:04
North Carolina and Texas disappoint in Week 6
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
02:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
03:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellykorda_251004.jpg
55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
nbc_cfb_halftime_show_251004.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
nbc_imsa_mustangroval_251004.jpg
15:38
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Charlotte Roval
nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW