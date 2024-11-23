 Skip navigation
Top News

split_bramlett_mcnealy_2024.jpg
As Joseph Bramlett fights for job, no one rooting harder than RSM co-leader Maverick McNealy
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule Breakdown
Notre Dame v USC
Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over Watkins, No. 3 USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_armytddaily_241123.jpg
Army, Daily capitalize on ND flag to halve deficit
nbc_cfb_ndpuntblockandtd_241123.jpg
Irish go up 14 in style on punt block, hurdling TD
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Chelsea MWK 12

November 23, 2024 09:40 AM
Chelsea leave the King Power Stadium with all three points thanks to goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez in a hard-fought win over Leicester City in Matchweek 12.
nbc_pl_plupdate_241123.jpg
18:10
PL Update: Spurs smash Manchester City
nbc_pl_pepintv_241123.jpg
4:43
Guardiola critical of Manchester City’s balance
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatchanalysis_241123.jpg
6:01
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
nbc_pl_angeintv_241123.jpg
2:00
Postecoglou proud of how Spurs handled Man City
nbc_pl_mctot_241123.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 12
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
1:35
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
1:49
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
1:47
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
2:48
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
1:41
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241123.jpg
1:16
Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_evevbrehl_241123.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
