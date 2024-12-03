 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Extended HLs: Leicester City v. West Ham MWK 14

December 3, 2024 05:25 PM
Relive Leicester City's four-goal thriller against West Ham, where the Foxes started the Ruud van Nistelrooy era off on the right foot with an impressive victory over the Hammers in Matchweek 14.
Up Next
nbc_pl_lopeteguiintv_241203.jpg
4:00
Lopetegui expresses ‘frustration’ after West Ham’s
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nistelrooyintv_241203.jpg
3:08
Van Nistelrooy credits Leicester’s fighting spirit
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241203.jpg
6:19
PL Update: Leicester City down West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_241203.jpg
0:50
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leigoal3_241203.jpg
1:39
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
1:39
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241203.jpg
1:12
Mateta outmuscles Ipswich to give Palace lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241203.jpg
3:11
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmuneve_241203.jpg
7:24
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
Now Playing
nbc_pl_novtop25goals_241203.jpg
13:06
Top 25 Premier League goals of November 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiescheavl_241203.jpg
8:18
Chelsea ‘on to good things’ under Maresca
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswhu_241203.jpg
9:03
Arsenal ‘are a joy to watch’ after win v. West Ham
Now Playing