Extended HLs: Leicester City v. West Ham MWK 14
Relive Leicester City's four-goal thriller against West Ham, where the Foxes started the Ruud van Nistelrooy era off on the right foot with an impressive victory over the Hammers in Matchweek 14.
Lopetegui expresses ‘frustration’ after West Ham’s
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui reflects on his side's disappointing 3-1 loss to Leicester City in Matchweek 14.
Van Nistelrooy credits Leicester’s fighting spirit
Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts to his first match and first win in charge of the Foxes following a 3-1 victory over West Ham in Matchweek 14.
PL Update: Leicester City down West Ham
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham recap Tuesday's Matchweek 14 slate including Leicester City's impressive win over West Ham and Crystal Palace's narrow victory against Ipswich Town.
Fullkrug pulls one back against Leicester City
Niclas Fullkrug's header gives West Ham a late lifeline against Leicester City as the Hammers now trail 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.
Daka drills Leicester 3-0 in front of West Ham
Leicester City are flying thanks to Patson Daka's powerful left-footed finish from close range to give the Foxes a commanding 3-0 lead over the Hammers at the King Power Stadium.
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
Leicester City take a 2-0 lead over West Ham thanks to Bilal El Khannouss' first-time strike in the second half at the King Power Stadium.
Mateta outmuscles Ipswich to give Palace lead
Jean-Philippe Mateta brushes off his defender and then has a splendid finish to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead over Ipswich Town in the second half at Portman Road.
Vardy nets Leicester City’s opener v. West Ham
Jamie Vardy turns back the clock with a vintage finish to give the Foxes an early 1-0 lead over West Ham at the King Power Stadium.
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-0 win against Everton in Ruben Amorim's first Premier League match in charge at Old Trafford.
Top 25 Premier League goals of November 2024
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of November in the 2024-25 season.
Chelsea ‘on to good things’ under Maresca
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad following their dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.