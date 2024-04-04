Watch Now
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sheffield United MWK 31
Relive Liverpool's four-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where the Blades nearly spoiled the Reds' title hopes before Jurgen Klopp's side rallied late in the second half to go top of the table in Matchweek 31.
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Chelsea's unbelievable 4-3 comeback win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
The unthinkable has happened! Cole Palmer completes his hat-trick and becomes a club legend with a 101st-minute winner for Chelsea in a 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United
Noni Madueke is brought down inside the box in the 97th minute, and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot for the second time this match to convert the penalty to bring Chelsea level at 3-3 against Manchester United.
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
Antony's picture-perfect cross finds the head of Alejandro Garnacho, who nets Manchester United's go-ahead goal against Chelsea in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
Cody Gakpo's header secures three points for Liverpool as the Reds take a two-goal lead over Sheffield United late in the second half at Anfield.
Mac Allister’s worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
Liverpool get back in front thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's magnificent strike to give the Reds a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United late in the second half at Anfield.
Bradley’s own goal puts Blades level v. Liverpool
Anfield goes silent as Conor Bradley's own goal puts Sheffield United back on level terms against Liverpool in the second half at Anfield.
Fernandes heads Man United level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Diogo Dalot's cross finds a wide open Bruno Fernandes at the far post, who heads in Manchester United's equalizer against Chelsea in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Garnacho scores following Caicedo’s howler
Moises Caicedo needlessly gives away possession to Alejandro Garnacho, who makes no mistake in front of goal to reduce Manchester United's deficit to just one goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Man Utd
Marc Cucurella is brought down inside the box, and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot to tuck away Chelsea's second goal of the first half against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Gallagher blasts Chelsea in front of Man United
Malo Gusto's deflected cross finds Conor Gallagher inside the box, where the Chelsea captain drills his effort past Andre Onana to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
In one of the more bizarre goals you'll ever see, Darwin Nunez's effort is rewarded as he closes down Sheffield United's goalkeeper and redirects the clearance into the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead at Anfield.