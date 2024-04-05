 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: ‘Boring golf’ from Rory McIlroy; a wild ride from Jordan Spieth
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
nbc_golf_fillerintv_240405.jpg
How Filler has developed comfort on big stages
nbc_golf_anwaanalysis_240405.jpg
No shortage of contenders at Augusta National

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Akshay Bhatia handling the stress in taking big lead at Valero Texas Open
Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: ‘Boring golf’ from Rory McIlroy; a wild ride from Jordan Spieth
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
How to watch Sunday Cup race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

Top Clips

nbc_gc_mcilroyintrv_240405.jpg
McIlroy trying to play ‘smart golf’ at Texas Open
nbc_golf_fillerintv_240405.jpg
How Filler has developed comfort on big stages
nbc_golf_anwaanalysis_240405.jpg
No shortage of contenders at Augusta National

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Who is to blame for Man Utd's collapse v. Chelsea?

April 5, 2024 12:00 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards debate whether the players or manager bear more responsibility at Manchester United after a 3-2 win turned into a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in the span of two minutes.
Up Next
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
12:27
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_bhaarspreview_240404.jpg
12:02
Should Arsenal be on upset watch against Brighton?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postmatchtenhagintv3_240404.jpg
3:45
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240404.jpg
3:26
Pochettino on ‘emotional’ win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
2:30
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
3:59
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_240404.jpg
12:37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerhattrick_240404.jpg
1:03
Palmer’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chemu_240404.jpg
14:05
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
1:31
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
1:31
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240404.jpg
3:48
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United
Now Playing