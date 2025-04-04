 Skip navigation
NFL: Combine
2025 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings and Performance Review: Travis Hunter, Will Johnson headline class
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
PGA Tour rejects recent $1.5 billion PIF offer, according to reports
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Two
LPGA Tour takes center stage in Las Vegas as PGA Tour plots future return

nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals

April 4, 2025 10:34 AM
Enjoy Kevin De Bruyne's best Premier League strikes after the Manchester City legend announced he will depart the Etihad at the end of the 2024-25 season.

nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_chetotv2_250403.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’
nbc_pl_chetotreaction_250403.jpg
04:01
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
nbc_pl_mw30allgoals_250403.jpg
10:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250403.jpg
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bhaavl_250402.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
nbc_pl_soucry_250402.jpg
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_bouvipshl_250402.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvlchilites_250402.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton

nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250404.jpg
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
draft.jpg
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
nbc_pft_dak_250404.jpg
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
nbc_pft_micahparsonsdeal_250404.jpg
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
nbc_pft_miltoncowboys_250404.jpg
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
nbc_pft_raidersdraftplans_250404.jpg
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
nbc_pft_genosmithextension_250404.jpg
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250403.jpg
04:07
Roczen at center of Foxborough betting lines
webbfinish.jpg
04:06
How Webb’s close victories compare to competitors
smxinsider-stewartintv.jpg
04:41
Weather could cause chaos in 450SX championship
nbc_smx_30board_250403.jpg
14:33
Deegan-Beaumer among storylines ahead of Round 12
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_250403.jpg
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial