Trossard: Raya 'kept us in the game' v. Villa
Leandro Trossard joins the Sky Sports desk following Arsenal's 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's impressive performance against Aston Villa to keep pace with the top of the table in Matchweek 2.
Raya: Arsenal ‘worked together’ to defeat Villa
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya reacts to his side's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 2
Relive Aston Villa's Matchweek 2 showdown against Arsenal, where the Gunners were able to escape Villa Park with all three points thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.
Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead against Aston Villa
Thomas Partey drills a long-range effort past Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-0 for the Gunners against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Trossard nets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Just moments after coming on the pitch, Leandro Trossard gives Arsenal their breakthrough against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Look back on Fulham and Leicester City's back-and-forth battle at Craven Cottage, where Alex Iwobi's second-half finish proved to be the winner for the Cottagers in Matchweek 2.
Haaland’s hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Relive Erling Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City against Ipswich Town at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2
Ipswich Town got off to a dream start in the first half, but Erling Haaland's hat-trick was enough to keep The Tractor Boys at bay en route to an impressive 4-1 win at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Everton Matchweek 2
Heung-Min Son's brace helped guide Spurs to a dominant 4-0 victory over a struggling Everton side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
A second-half strike from Morgan Gibbs-White proved to be the difference for Nottingham Forest as they secure all three points against Southampton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were enough to hold off Crystal Palace to pick up all three points at Selhurst Park.