 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins
IndyCar Team Owners Before Meeting with Roger Penske
IndyCar owner Roger Penske meets with IndyCar team owners at Barber Motorsports Park

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_240427.jpg
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240427.jpg
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
oly_csmc2_ustrialsoklacity_240427.jpg
Eichfeld qualifies for Paris in canoe slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins
IndyCar Team Owners Before Meeting with Roger Penske
IndyCar owner Roger Penske meets with IndyCar team owners at Barber Motorsports Park

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_240427.jpg
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240427.jpg
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
oly_csmc2_ustrialsoklacity_240427.jpg
Eichfeld qualifies for Paris in canoe slalom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Cucurella's own goal puts Villa ahead of Chelsea

April 27, 2024 03:09 PM
Aston Villa are off and running thanks to an own goal from Marc Cucurella to give the Villans an early 1-0 lead over Chelsea at Villa Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_240427.jpg
1:00
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240427.jpg
1:33
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevbrehilites_240427.jpg
8:42
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240427.jpg
1:28
Gueye drills Everton in front of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvshuhilites_240427.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sheffield Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_relegation_240427.jpg
3:25
Sheffield United relegated after loss at Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulvscryhls_240427.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wollut_extendedhl_240427.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Luton Town Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muburhilites_240427.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_buramdounigoal_240427.jpg
1:05
Amdouni’s penalty puts Burnley level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_crygoal1_240427.jpg
1:10
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muantonygoal_240427.jpg
1:24
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
Now Playing