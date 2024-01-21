Watch Now
McBurnie reacts to Blades' chaotic draw v. Hammers
Oli McBurnie reacts to Sheffield United's 2-2 draw against West Ham, where he scored the match-tying penalty in injury time to salvage a point for the Blades.
Up Next
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. West Ham
McBurnie's penalty puts Blades level v. West Ham
Chaos ensues at Bramall Lane as Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level in injury time against West Ham.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. West Ham MWK 21
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. West Ham MWK 21
Relive a wild four-goal affair at Bramall Lane where both Sheffield United and West Ham finished with 10 men after a chaotic second half in Matchweek 21.
Coufal sent off for second yellow v. Blades
Coufal sent off for second yellow v. Blades
Just moments after Rhian Brewster was sent off for Sheffield United, Vladimir Coufal also sees red for his second yellow card as the Hammers go down to 10 men at Bramall Lane.
Blades down to 10 men after Brewster red card
Blades down to 10 men after Brewster red card
Sheffield United go down to 10 men late in the second half against West Ham after a VAR review that resulted in Rhian Brewster receiving a red card for dangerous play.
Ward-Prowse’s penalty puts West Ham up over Blades
Ward-Prowse's penalty puts West Ham up over Blades
Danny Ings is brought down inside the box and James Ward-Prowse steps up to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead late in the second half against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Diaz equalizes for Sheffield United v. West Ham
Diaz equalizes for Sheffield United v. West Ham
Ben Brereton Diaz powers Sheffield United to level terms against West Ham right before halftime at Bramall Lane.
Cornet gives West Ham lead over Sheffield United
Cornet gives West Ham lead over Sheffield United
Maxwel Cornet's left-footed effort ripples the back of the Blades' net to give the Hammers an early 1-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding Bayern Munich's reported pursuit of Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier.
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
Berrada appointment an 'elite move' by Man United
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to explain the significance of Manchester Untied appointing former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada as the Red Devils' new CEO.
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe explain why Manchester United's appointment of Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO could be a major turning point for the Red Devils.
PL Update: Toney lifts Brentford past Forest
PL Update: Toney lifts Brentford past Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Ivan Toney's man of the match performance for Brentford in a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest, and analyze Arsenal's dominant victory over Crystal Palace.
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Ivan Toney's performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the level of impact Toney can have in the second half of the season.