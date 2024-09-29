Watch Now
Van de Ven sets up Johnson to give Spurs lead
The Flying Dutchman does it again as Micky van de Ven shows off his blistering pace and gifts Brennan Johnson a simple tap in to make it 1-0 for Tottenham against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
The rout is on as Dominic Solanke is able to tuck away Spurs' third goal of the match against 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United
Dejan Kulusevski's acrobatic effort is enough to beat Andre Onana and give Tottenham a 2-0 advantage over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Fernandes sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United as their captain Bruno Fernandes receives a straight red card for his dangerous tackle on James Maddison, reducing the Red Devils to 10 men at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Aston Villa MWK 6
Liam Delap's double helped lead Ipswich Town to a pivotal point in a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Portman Road Stadium in Matchweek 6.
Ipswich Town ‘were outstanding’ in draw v. Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock share their top takeaways from Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Portman Road.
Delap dazzles to put Ipswich Town level v. Villa
Liam Delap times his run to perfection and dances through Aston Villa's defense to secure his brace and put Ipswich Town level at 2-2 at Portman Road Stadium.
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Ipswich Town
Aston Villa flip the script on Ipswich Town as Ollie Watkins guides his header into the goal to give his side a 2-1 lead in the first half at Portman Road Stadium.
Rogers puts Aston Villa level against Ipswich Town
A poor clearance opens the door for Morgan Rogers to tuck away Aston Villa's equalizer against Ipswich Town.
Delap blasts Ipswich Town in front of Aston Villa
Portman Road Stadium erupts as Liam Delap buries his left-footed effort into the back of the net to give Ipswich Town an early 1-0 lead over Aston Villa.
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Cole Palmer's stellar four-goal performance for Chelsea against Brighton.
Neville: Man United’s ‘inconsistency is chronic’
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the state of Manchester United ahead of their showdown against Tottenham at Old Trafford.