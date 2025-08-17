 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday

Top Clips

nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Arteta reflects on Arsenal's win over Man United

August 17, 2025 01:57 PM
Mikel Arteta joins the pitch side desk to discuss how Arsenal's new additions meshed with the team, why he's encouraged by the Gunners' showing and more.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United
nbc_pl_muhope_250817.jpg
03:46
Neville: Fifth would be an achievement for United
nbc_pl_teamsdiscussion_250817.jpg
04:43
Expectations for Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea
nbc_pl_sponsoredfeature_250817.jpg
01:15
A Lovely Day: Premier League Fandom in the U.S.
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
nbc_pl_wolmchl_250816.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
03:39
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
02:09
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
01:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golf_marco.jpg
05:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
08:50
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
08:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
Unadilla_HLs_raw.jpg
14:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 10, Unadilla
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
04:51
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
06:21
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead