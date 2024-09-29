 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-MEN-ELITE
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off time, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_240929.jpg
Delap dazzles to put Ipswich Town level v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240929.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240929.jpg
Delap blasts Ipswich Town in front of Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-MEN-ELITE
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off time, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_240929.jpg
Delap dazzles to put Ipswich Town level v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240929.jpg
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240929.jpg
Delap blasts Ipswich Town in front of Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Rogers puts Aston Villa level against Ipswich Town

September 29, 2024 09:19 AM
A poor clearance opens the door for Morgan Rogers to tuck away Aston Villa's equalizer against Ipswich Town.
Up Next
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_240929.jpg
1:28
Delap dazzles to put Ipswich Town level v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240929.jpg
1:11
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240929.jpg
1:28
Delap blasts Ipswich Town in front of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garypalmer_240929.jpg
1:21
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garymutot_240929.jpg
4:10
Neville: Man United’s ‘inconsistency is chronic’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsvleihlv2_240928.jpg
12:54
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmer10minhattrick_240929.jpg
13:10
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
Now Playing
soccer.jpg
12:44
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arneintv_240928.jpg
1:18
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240928.jpg
0:46
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
Now Playing
nbc_pl_konategravenberch_240928.jpg
1:11
Konate, Gravenberch break down win over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolliv_240928.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 6
Now Playing