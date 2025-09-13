 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Kansas State at Arizona
Ismail Mahdi runs for 189 yards, Arizona holds off Kansas State rally for 23-17 win
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Mendoza, Cooper lead No. 22 Indiana to 73-0 victory over overmatched Indiana State
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
The Valkyries made WNBA history and won over fans in just one season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Kansas State at Arizona
Ismail Mahdi runs for 189 yards, Arizona holds off Kansas State rally for 23-17 win
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Mendoza, Cooper lead No. 22 Indiana to 73-0 victory over overmatched Indiana State
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
The Valkyries made WNBA history and won over fans in just one season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woltemade powers Newcastle in front of Wolves

September 13, 2025 10:38 AM
It's a debut goal for Newcastle's new striker as Nick Woltemade rises up to head in Jacob Murphy's cross to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead at St. James' Park.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_bougoal2pk_250913.jpg
03:02
Semenyo’s penalty gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250913.jpg
01:15
Mitoma heads Brighton level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Scott drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_arsnf_250913.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
nbc_pl_arsnfpostgame_250913.jpg
03:09
Arsenal cruise to ‘impressive’ victory over Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250913.jpg
01:19
Zubimendi heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250913.jpg
01:27
Eze spots Gyokeres to double Arsenal’s lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250913.jpg
01:24
Zubimendi’s screamer gives Arsenal lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_nunosackeddiscussion_250913.jpg
03:31
Nottingham Forest sacking Nuno ‘baffles me’
nbc_pl_guinnesscustomcontent_250912.jpg
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
nbc_pst_manchesterderby_250911.jpg
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
07:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
05:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_pl_guehi35m_250901.jpg
05:40
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250913.jpg
01:11
Gudmundsson’s own goal gives Fulham late lead
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
08:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay