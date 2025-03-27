Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Todd Golden’s Bay Area return leading No. 1 Florida in NCAA Tournament is chance to show gratitude
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UConn’s Dan Hurley expresses regret over postgame remarks that were caught on camera
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
TCU’s Hailey Van Lith glad to have shared publicly about mental health issues she dealt with in past
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Previewing Chelsea's showdown with Spurs
March 27, 2025 11:51 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview the North London Derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, in what is generally a chaotic fixture between two rivals.
Related Videos
09:49
FA Cup quarterfinals are ‘wide open’
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
05:33
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
12:04
Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima
51:33
PL Stories: Neurodiversity Uncovered
25:32
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 29
12:47
Will Man City miss out on Champions League?
07:12
How Brighton’s attack excels under Hurzeler
07:02
Why are Chelsea struggling to score?
04:59
Examining the evolution of Man City’s wing play
19:08
Celebrating Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph
18:07
Is the Premier League relegation battle over?
03:58
Assessing Forest’s Champions League ambitions
11:30
Arsenal ‘clearly the better team’ against Chelsea
04:14
Burn getting long overdue recognition by England
01:50
Is Brentford the most underappreciated PL club?
08:47
PL Update: Arsenal take care of Chelsea
10:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
08:29
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Man United MWK 29
05:16
Lowe Down: Should Newcastle give Howe a statue?
11:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 29
10:08
Extended HLs: Arsenal 1, Chelsea 0 Matchweek 29
01:31
Fernandes makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Leicester
45
Garnacho drills Man United 2-0 ahead of Leicester
01:13
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
01:41
Reacting to Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
02:45
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal
02:03
Postecoglou disappointed in Spurs’ loss to Fulham
01:18
Are Fulham dreaming of Champions League?
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
03:07
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4 finish
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
16:50
Will USMNT’s ‘arrogance’ be the team’s downfall?
01:17
Why Duke’s depth is the X-factor vs. Arizona
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
01:17
Expect Gators to cover, win big over Terrapins
01:14
Take the over in Alabama’s matchup vs. BYU
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’
03:23
NFL moves to ban Lamb’s ‘nose wipe’ TD celebration
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
12:20
Inside proposal for expansion of Replay Assist
10:12
Dynamic Kickoff being proposed as permanent change
03:30
Why Adofo-Mensah could lean short-term success
15:56
Wilson’s leadership comments come off as desperate
