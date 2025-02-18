Watch Now
Chelsea 'were worryingly bad' as Brighton dominate
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Brighton's impressive win over a very disappointing Chelsea side in Matchweek 25.
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham praise Manchester City's dominant performance against Newcastle at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham reflect on Arsenal's win over Leicester City, where Mikel Merino stepped up to become the Gunners' hero in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss Liverpool's narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool had a ‘perfect’ performance v. Cherries
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's performance against Bournemouth in a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Nottingham Forest punish ‘naive’ Brighton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Nottingham Forest's incredible 7-0 win at the City Ground in Matchweek 24.
Are Man United’s performances unacceptable?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe put the spotlight on Manchester United following their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Arsenal ‘blew away’ Man City in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 5-1 victory against Manchester City at the Emirates in Matchweek 24.
Arsenal’s academy shines against Manchester City
Robbie Earle explains why the star graduates from Arsenal's youth academy are his underrated performers of the week following their showcase against Manchester City.
Moyes is proving he’s a quality manager
Robbie Mustoe explains why Everton manager David Moyes is his underappreciated performer of the week following Everton's statement 4-0 win against Leicester City in Matchweek 24.
Liverpool are ‘an outstanding team’ this season
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town at Anfield in Matchweek 23.
Are Man United improving at all under Amorim?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's narrow win over Fulham and give an honest assessment of their performances under Ruben Amorim.