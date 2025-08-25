 Skip navigation
Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction

Top Clips

nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1

Watch Now

Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United

August 25, 2025 10:10 AM
Joe Prince-Wright shares his takeaways from Craven Cottage after Fulham and Manchester United battled to a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 2.

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250824.jpg
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
sarr_finish_copy.jpg
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250824.jpg
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_pickfordnewstadium_250824.jpg
02:27
Pickford tours Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_garysegment_250824.jpg
05:42
Neville: Spurs ‘ran all over’ Manchester City
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
nbc_pl_timberintv_250823_copy.jpg
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_arslee_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
03:31
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
nbc_pl_arsleehl_250823.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead

nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
nbc_csu_dolphinswin_250825.jpg
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
nbc_roto_giantsfutures_250825.jpg
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
NBC_PFT_HendonHooker_250825.jpg
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
nbc_pft_brownsbackupqb_250825.jpg
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250825.jpg
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250825.jpg
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250825.jpg
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish