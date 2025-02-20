 Skip navigation
Top News

JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_kikiintv_250219.jpg
Iriafen: ‘Everything came together’ vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United

February 20, 2025 12:00 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary knuckling free kick against Portsmouth kicks off the top 10 in Joe Prince-Wright's countdown of the best Premier League goals in history.
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
9:52
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
GettyImages-2200699324_copy.jpg
15:42
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
1:50
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
2:50
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
4:24
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_250219.jpg
4:52
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
1:07
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
0:39
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
1:09
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250219.jpg
1:03
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
nbc_pl_netbusters_250218.jpg
25:48
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250218.jpg
27:32
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
