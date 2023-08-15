 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
2023 Fantasy Football DST Rankings
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Martin Truex Jr. holds strong in NASCAR Power Rankings after Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
nbc_berry_rbtiers_230815.jpg
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Keegan Bradley
DFS Dish: BMW Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
2023 Fantasy Football DST Rankings
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Martin Truex Jr. holds strong in NASCAR Power Rankings after Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
nbc_golf_gt_patrickrodgersintv_230815.jpg
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
nbc_berry_rbtiers_230815.jpg
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top storylines after MW1 of 2023-24 PL season

August 15, 2023 12:18 PM
Ian Wright joins Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Tim Sherwood and Darren Lewis from Australia as everyone shares what caught their eye during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_topgoalsandsavesmw1_230815.jpg
5:03
Top PL goals and saves from Matchweek 1 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewcastle_230815.jpg
5:08
Tonali’s debut sets tone for Newcastle’s ambitions
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgliverpool_230815.jpg
9:14
Mac Allister helping Liverpool rediscover identity
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwkane_230815.jpg
15:22
Did Kane make right choice joining Bayern Munich?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgchelsea_230815.jpg
13:15
‘Brilliant’ Fernandez key for new-look Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgnewcastle_230815.jpg
9:02
Newcastle show quality, depth ahead of CL test
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgopta_230815.jpg
15:07
Advanced metrics predict impact players in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
11:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
3:13
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_oneillpitchside_230814.jpg
3:49
O’Neil puzzled by VAR review against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhaginterview_230814.jpg
2:42
Ten Hag ‘really pleased’ with win against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_230814.jpg
5:31
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Wolves
Now Playing