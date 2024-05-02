Watch Now
Are Spurs set to overtake Liverpool next season?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate whether Tottenham are poised to outperform Liverpool next season as the two sides prepare to face off this weekend.
Soaking in the London Derby from Churchill Downs
Just days out from the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the Churchill Downs experience from the new-and-improved paddock.
Can Gunners pass test v. impressive Cherries?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards look ahead to Arsenal's difficult challenge against Bournemouth with zero room for error in the title race.
Highlights: Arsenal’s last PL title in 2003-04
Enjoy highlights of the last time Arsenal won the Premier League title: 20 years ago, when the Gunners capped their immortal Invincibles season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.
Wright is ‘quite excited’ for Slot at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Liverpool's disappointing draw against West Ham, and Wrighty explains why the future outlook for the club might be in good hands under Arne Slot.
Will Burnley survive tight relegation battle?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves examine the current state of the Premier League's relegation battle ahead of the final few matchweeks of the season.
Tottenham suffered out of possession v. Arsenal
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Tottenham's uneven performance against Arsenal, where Spurs were exposed on the break against the Gunners at home.
Isak is ‘poetry in motion’ for Newcastle
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Alexander Isak's majestic performance for Newcastle against Sheffield United, where he scored two goals in a 5-1 drubbing of the Blades.
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their evolution as a team under Mikel Arteta and discuss how the Gunners were able to come away from the North London Derby with three points against Tottenham.
Klopp’s clash with Salah a ‘terrible look’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over what went down between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham at London Stadium.
Man City’s ‘drive and determination’ evident v. NF
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Forest failed to take advantage of their opportunities against a less-than stellar Pep Guardiola side at the City ground.
Van de Ven: ‘Ruthless’ Arsenal punished Tottenham
Micky van de Ven admitted that Tottenham did not play like "a top team" against Arsenal and were outdone by their "ruthless" north London rivals in their 3-2 loss.